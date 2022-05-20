The Awkward Request Kourtney Kardashian's Kids Had For Her And Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are sizzling. According to Elle, the pair began dating in early 2021, but they were close friends before. The couple's romance moved quickly, and it didn't take long for them to take things to another level. On October 17, 2021, Barker got down on one knee and asked Kardashian to be his wife.

According to People, Kravis unofficially wed in Las Vegas on April 4 following the Grammys. However, they did not obtain a marriage license when they said "I do," so it wasn't legal. In May, the pair took steps to make things super official, heading to a courthouse in Santa Barbara to tie the knot. The ceremony included a few bodyguards, Barker's dad, and Kardashian's beloved grandmother, Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell. "Having her by her side as she became Travis's wife was so important to them both, and it was one of the most special moments of their lives," a source told Hollywood Life. How sweet is that?

Kardashian is on an IVF journey to expand her family with Barker. "We are super excited because it's the first time we have made it to an egg retrieval in six months of doing fertility treatments," Kardashian said on an episode of Hulu's "The Kardashians," via People. She also gushed over what a great dad Barker already is. And while the potential of welcoming a new child is exciting, Kardashian's son and daughter have a bone to pick with their mother and their stepdad.