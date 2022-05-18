Why Kourtney Kardashian Reportedly Wanted Only Her Grandma At Her Wedding
Kourtney Kardashian's love story with Travis Barker has been one for the books. The pair, who is known for packing on the PDA, got engaged in October 2021 after a whirlwind romance. Fans have gotten to see the early stages of their relationship in "The Kardashians" on Hulu, and according to Today, Kardashian explained how her friendship with Barker blossomed. "He was one of my closest friends for probably eight years. We used to work out together all the time," she said on the show. "We fell in love and now he's my boyfriend." Pretty sweet!
According to People, the couple surprised almost everyone when they got married in Las Vegas in the wee hours of the morning on April 4, after they attended the Grammy Awards ceremony. However, the wedding was not officially official because they did not obtain a marriage license for it. However, it seems as though the pair had other plans for their nuptials. Page Six reported that the couple appeared to host a wedding shower in Palm Springs before they wed at a Santa Barbara courthouse. It was a small affair, and according to TMZ, the couple plans to get married (again) in Italy, and friends and family are expected to attend.
But, there is one person who Kardashian insisted on having by her side as she said, "I do." And believe it or not, it wasn't one of her sisters or mom, but rather her grandmother.
Kourtney Kardashian has a 'super special bond' with MJ
Kourtney Kardashian didn't feel the need to have an extensive guest list on one of the most important days of her life. As fans know, Kardashian and Travis Barker wed at a courthouse in Santa Barbara. Guess what? There was only one person who Kardashian really wanted to attend (aside from Barker) — her grandmother, Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell.
A source close to Hollywood Life shared what MJ attending the wedding meant to Kardashian. "Kourtney is Kris's firstborn child, and because of this, she has always had a super special bond with her grandmother MJ," the insider revealed. "Having her by her side as she became Travis's wife was so important to them both, and it was one of the most special moments of their lives." The two apparently "got emotional" at the event. What a special moment that must have been.
The same source mentioned that Kardashian and MJ are "very much alike." Apparently Kardashian couldn't just invite one of her sisters or one of her children, so she kept the guest list to MJ only. According to the outlet, Barker's dad Randy and a few bodyguards were also in attendance. We wonder how Kris Jenner felt about the snub? And what about Kardashian's kids? That same day, Scott Disick posted footage of all three children hanging with him. Regardless, it seems like Kardashian is on Cloud 9. After the wedding, she posted a sweet photo kissing Barker in a vintage car. "Till death do us part," she captioned the shot.