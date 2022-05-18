Why Kourtney Kardashian Reportedly Wanted Only Her Grandma At Her Wedding

Kourtney Kardashian's love story with Travis Barker has been one for the books. The pair, who is known for packing on the PDA, got engaged in October 2021 after a whirlwind romance. Fans have gotten to see the early stages of their relationship in "The Kardashians" on Hulu, and according to Today, Kardashian explained how her friendship with Barker blossomed. "He was one of my closest friends for probably eight years. We used to work out together all the time," she said on the show. "We fell in love and now he's my boyfriend." Pretty sweet!

According to People, the couple surprised almost everyone when they got married in Las Vegas in the wee hours of the morning on April 4, after they attended the Grammy Awards ceremony. However, the wedding was not officially official because they did not obtain a marriage license for it. However, it seems as though the pair had other plans for their nuptials. Page Six reported that the couple appeared to host a wedding shower in Palm Springs before they wed at a Santa Barbara courthouse. It was a small affair, and according to TMZ, the couple plans to get married (again) in Italy, and friends and family are expected to attend.

But, there is one person who Kardashian insisted on having by her side as she said, "I do." And believe it or not, it wasn't one of her sisters or mom, but rather her grandmother.