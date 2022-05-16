Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Seemingly Left Some Important People Out Of Their Big Day

After 10 years of waiting for the father of her three children to put a ring on it, Kourtney Kardashian finally got to have her big day — but with another guy. She said "I do" to Travis Barker on May 15 in Santa Barbara. The couple had undergone a trial run after heading to the chapel in Las Vegas during Grammys weekend. Per TMZ, Kardashian and Barker swapped vows and locked lips at the One Love Wedding Chapel in the early hours of the morning, following his live Grammys performance.

The pair was determined to keep the ceremony on the down-low, taking along their own security and photographer to ensure privacy. The chapel's owner acted as a witness and an Elvis impersonator officiated. However, what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas because the Sin City wedding wasn't legally binding, as they didn't have a license. All the paperwork was in order for their surprise second round, though.

Once again, TMZ was first with the scoop. Kardashian wore a white dress, and Barker donned a black tux to get married outside Anacapa's downtown courthouse. Plenty of bodyguards were milling around to prevent curious onlookers from getting too close to the couple. However, there weren't many guests in attendance to wave off the newlyweds as they sped away in a convertible lowrider with the ubiquitous "JUST MARRIED" sign attached. Sadly, Elvis wasn't invited this time. Kardashian and Barker seemingly left some other important people out of their big day, too.