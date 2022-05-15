What We Know About Kourtney Kardashian's Legal Wedding To Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have finally tied the knot – and for real this time.

It was just in April when the reality star and Blink-182 drummer had a surprise wedding ceremony in Las Vegas. Everyone thought that they decided to exchange "I Do's" on a whim, but Kardashian later clarified that it was all for fun, as they couldn't obtain a marriage license at the time. "Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license)," she wrote on Instagram. "Practice makes perfect."

A source later told People that the two were still planning to have an actual wedding, although they did not want it to be anywhere near extravagant like a typical Kardashian wedding. "They don't want a big wedding. They want an intimate ceremony and party for family and close friends," the insider dished. "Kourtney's family wants to be a part of it." Apparently, their plans had already come to fruition, as reports say that the couple finally and officially got hitched in Santa Barbara over the weekend.