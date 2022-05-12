Why Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker's Wedding May Be Coming Sooner Than We Thought

Wedding bells may ring a bit earlier than expected for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. The couple has been officially an item for a bit more than a year, but have been seemingly inseparable since confirming their relationship in January 2021. In October, the Blink-182 drummer orchestrated a spectacular beachfront proposal marking the start of the pair's engagement.

On the surface, the couple's relationship appears to have moved quickly, but Kardashian and Barker have been friends since 2017, according to Us Weekly. Barker even gushed over his fiancée during an interview with Billboard. "We're very similar, with our backs to the wall," Barker said. Adding, "We have no quit, and I need someone like that in my life"

For her part, Kardashian raved about the musician during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live." The reality star even clarified that their Las Vegas wedding — which took place following the 2022 Grammy Awards — was not official as the pair could not obtain a marriage license. Now, a slew of social media evidence has some questioning whether the couple's actual wedding is coming sooner than we thought.