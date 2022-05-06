How Kris Jenner's Decision Totally Devastated Kourtney's Children

By now, the entire world knows that Kourtney Kardashian is engaged to Travis Barker, 'cause how could you not? Barker and Kardashian leave a trail of PDA just about everywhere they go, sometimes being a little bit outrageous. Since the two are so lovey-dovey with each other, you would think their romance goes way back. While the two do actually go way back, they started off as friends first.

According to Us Weekly, Kardashian and Barker have been neighbors for years, but dating rumors began to circulate in September 2018. Rumors would continue to swirl for a couple years, as the two would be spotted together having dinner around LA and leaving flirty Instagram comments. Then Kardashian and Barker came out officially as a couple on Instagram in February 2021.

Fast-forward to 2022, and the world got to watch their engagement unfold, thanks to "The Kardashians" on Hulu. With camera crews following the famous family around, viewers got all of the details on the engagement, including why Kris Jenner left one of her oldest daughter's children in tears.