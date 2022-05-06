How Kris Jenner's Decision Totally Devastated Kourtney's Children
By now, the entire world knows that Kourtney Kardashian is engaged to Travis Barker, 'cause how could you not? Barker and Kardashian leave a trail of PDA just about everywhere they go, sometimes being a little bit outrageous. Since the two are so lovey-dovey with each other, you would think their romance goes way back. While the two do actually go way back, they started off as friends first.
According to Us Weekly, Kardashian and Barker have been neighbors for years, but dating rumors began to circulate in September 2018. Rumors would continue to swirl for a couple years, as the two would be spotted together having dinner around LA and leaving flirty Instagram comments. Then Kardashian and Barker came out officially as a couple on Instagram in February 2021.
Fast-forward to 2022, and the world got to watch their engagement unfold, thanks to "The Kardashians" on Hulu. With camera crews following the famous family around, viewers got all of the details on the engagement, including why Kris Jenner left one of her oldest daughter's children in tears.
Kris Jenner left Kourtney's kids out of her proposal
In case you didn't watch, the May 5 episode of "The Kardashians" dove into all the details of Travis Barker's proposal to Kourtney Kardashian. While he was busy proposing on the beach, Kourtney's sisters and mom were hiding away in a hotel, along with Barker's kids Landon, Alabama, and his stepdaughter Atiana. But noticeably missing were Kourtney's children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, and it all had to do with Kris Jenner. Jenner decided there was not a way to include Kourtney's kids in the proposal without alerting their father Scott Disick.
So when Kourtney rang up her kids to tell them her happy news, they were not impressed, to say the least. Her daughter Penelope burst into tears and told her mom, "Hang up," before disconnecting the call. Kourtney then called Reign who responded, "Not exciting" (via Daily Mail). In a confessional, Kourtney admitted, "I do wish that my kids were here. I think it would have made them feel more included in the decision, kinda, and part of the surprise." Later in the episode, Disick told Khloé Kardashian, "'They were upset. They didn't understand why they were watching TikToks of [Barker's] kids there, and they weren't there."
In all fairness, when Kanye "Ye" West proposed to Kim in 2013, their daughter North was not present either. Ye rented out the San Francisco Giants stadium and stuffed the dugouts with all of their friends and family, per Bleacher Report. But given the fact that North was just 4 months old at the time, her absence makes much more sense.