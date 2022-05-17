How The Kardashians Reacted To Kourtney's Courthouse Wedding To Travis Barker
After getting engaged in October, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are officially married. On May 15, the "Keeping up with the Kardashian" alum and the Blink-182 drummer, dressed in a white minidress and modern black tux, respectively, headed to the courthouse in Santa Barbara to exchange vows and sign papers, TMZ reported. Kardashian and Barker left the courthouse in a stylish convertible with a sign that read "Just married" and cans attached to the bumper. This time, they were for real. Back in April, Kardashian and Barker got married in Las Vegas after the 2022 Grammy Awards, but it was just a practice ceremony, People reported. The couple isn't done celebrating their love for each other, though.
Following their legal wedding, which included just a few witnesses, the couple plans to throw a big party in Italy to celebrate with all their loved ones. "All the details are set and the whole family, including all the kids, are very excited," the insider told People. The date of the festivities isn't publicly known yet, but it should take place sooner rather than later.
Kardashian couldn't be more excited about tying the knot with Barker. "Till death do us part," she captioned a series of snippets from the wedding on Instagram. She doesn't seem to be alone; while Kardashian's family was initially suspicious of how quickly her relationship with Barker was moving, the Kardashian-Jenners seem to have embraced their new family member. That's what the reaction to their wedding suggests, at least.
Kris Jenner and the Kardashian sisters celebrated on Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker still have to truly celebrate their wedding, but her family is already ecstatic. "KRAVIS FOREVER," Kim Kardashian commented on Kourtney's Instagram post. She didn't stop there. In another comment, she simply added the infinity symbol to go with her message. Khloé Kardashian also wished Kourtney and Barker the best on her Instagram Story by sharing photos of the ceremony with the word "Congratulations" and hearts over them. The family matriarch, Kris Jenner, wasn't absent, either. "I love you," she wrote on Kourtney's post, followed by a heart-eyes emoji.
When Kourtney and Barker first started dating, the family was initially taken aback by how attached she became almost instantly. "Kourtney's family is happy for her, but they're also in a little bit of shock because they've never seen her like this before," a source told ET in May 2021. Even though the two fell fast and hard, Kourtney and Barker had known each other for many years, so he wasn't exactly a stranger.
And it didn't take Barker long to captivate them, a source told People in January 2021 when they confirmed the relationship. "Her family and friends all really like him. Their kids all get along too, which is sweet," the insider revealed. By June 2021, Jenner was gushing over the romance on an episode of "On-Air With Ryan Seacrest," per People. "Isn't it great?" she told Seacrest. "I know, it's the best."