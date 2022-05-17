How The Kardashians Reacted To Kourtney's Courthouse Wedding To Travis Barker

After getting engaged in October, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are officially married. On May 15, the "Keeping up with the Kardashian" alum and the Blink-182 drummer, dressed in a white minidress and modern black tux, respectively, headed to the courthouse in Santa Barbara to exchange vows and sign papers, TMZ reported. Kardashian and Barker left the courthouse in a stylish convertible with a sign that read "Just married" and cans attached to the bumper. This time, they were for real. Back in April, Kardashian and Barker got married in Las Vegas after the 2022 Grammy Awards, but it was just a practice ceremony, People reported. The couple isn't done celebrating their love for each other, though.

Following their legal wedding, which included just a few witnesses, the couple plans to throw a big party in Italy to celebrate with all their loved ones. "All the details are set and the whole family, including all the kids, are very excited," the insider told People. The date of the festivities isn't publicly known yet, but it should take place sooner rather than later.

Kardashian couldn't be more excited about tying the knot with Barker. "Till death do us part," she captioned a series of snippets from the wedding on Instagram. She doesn't seem to be alone; while Kardashian's family was initially suspicious of how quickly her relationship with Barker was moving, the Kardashian-Jenners seem to have embraced their new family member. That's what the reaction to their wedding suggests, at least.