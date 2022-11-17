Where Kyle Richards' Daughter Farrah Stands With Cousin Paris Hilton Amid Their Mothers' Feud

Kyle Richards was seemingly in a good place with sister Kathy Hilton when she introduced her to world of the "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" in Season 11. The two had formerly feuded when Richards produced "American Woman," which was a scripted television show loosely based on their mother's life. Hilton was upset that her family's past was going to be exposed, even though Richards explained that it was a "fictionalized version" of her life (via Us Weekly). Richards and Hilton eventually mended fences and tearfully addressed their rift during the "RHOBH" Season 11 reunion.

Unfortunately, Season 12 would find them at odds again. The beef started when the women were in Aspen, Colorado and Hilton attempted to promote her tequila but was snubbed by the other women, including Richards. Following the episode, a fan tweeted, "She was so cute, all excited to show the ladies the tequila... and then Kyle just scoffs at her/none of them even acted slightly interested. It was so sad to watch." Hilton's daughter, Paris Hilton, replied, "So unkind."

Richards' daughters, who are close with their cousins, have remained quiet about their mother's feud with Hilton. However, Farrah Aldjufrie opened up about how she and the family navigate the tense situation.