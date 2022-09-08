Paris Hilton Isn't Holding Back About Her Aunt Kyle Richards' RHOBH Behavior

Ever since the series premiere of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" in 2010, Kim and Kyle Richards have frequently mentioned their Hilton connection. As the sisters of Kathy Hilton and aunts of niece Paris, it effectively added to the series' sense of glamour back when the show was still a rookie in the franchise. However, minus a few cameos, Kathy and Paris loomed in the background for more than a decade to let the Richards sisters have their own claim to reality fame.

That all changed in Season 11 of "RHOBH," though, when Kathy joined the show in a recurring capacity as a "friend of" the housewives. Despite not being an official diamond-holder, she's appeared in most of the group events in Seasons 11 and 12, often serving as the quirky comic relief. However, midway through Season 12, Kathy has finally found herself in the center of the drama "RHOBH" is known for. After first poking fun at the questionable name of Dorit Kemsley's favorite charity (it's Homeless, not Toothless), she's also begun clashing with sister Kyle and other housewives on the heavily-teased cast trip to Aspen. It wouldn't be the first time the Richards-Hilton clan fought on the show: back in Season 5, Kim told Kyle during a fight that "Kathy would have my back like a real sister." However, Kathy herself has never been involved until now.

After September 7's episode of "RHOBH," Kathy's daughter Paris Hilton is publicly speaking out about her aunt Kyle's treatment of her mother.