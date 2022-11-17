How Kim Kardashian Blew Off Pete Davidson Before They Ever Dated

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson hit it off after the reality television star hosted "Saturday Night Live" in October 2021, where she kissed the comedian in a skit. "When we kissed in-scene, it was just a vibe," Kardashian said on Season 1, Episode 8 of "The Kardashians" (via Distractify). "I was like, 'Oh s***. Maybe I just need to try something different.'"

The social media influencer mentioned that, at first, she was simply looking for a friends-with-benefits relationship, but after Davidson planned a rooftop dinner date in November 2021, he eventually won her over romantically. "She is very much into him and this is not a fling it seems," a source told Hollywood Life. Another insider added that Kardashian was "very attracted" to the comedian's sense of humor.

And in January, the two were reportedly getting "very serious" with their relationship. "They are really happy and seeing where it goes," an insider told E! News. They mentioned that Davidson had started to come over to the aspiring attorney's house to hang out. "She's trying to not make a big deal about it but is super into him," the source added, mentioning that Kardashian was into the excitement of the relationship. But, it seems that these two didn't hit it off upon their first meeting.