Inside The Troubled Production Of Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Netflix Docuseries

Just when you thought the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle drama was dying down, Netflix stepped in to give them a docu-series. After leaving the royal family in 2020, the controversial couple snagged headlines for months and even sat down for a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. According to Time, the duo decided to step back from their royal duties in order to avoid constant media scrutiny and pressure they had faced from the other royals. Their upcoming docu-series promises to give even further insight — if it even makes it into production.

Since the series' announcement, it has faced endless hurdles and controversy. In early October 2022, Vanity Fair raised speculation about the show's release. Netflix was already facing tremendous backlash for its latest season of Netflix's "The Crown" — a fictionalized dramatization of the royal family — and likely didn't want to stir the pot even further by releasing the Harry-Meghan series in quick succession.

Despite Page Six reporting that the series' planned December 2022 debut was intact, another big change to production once again has fans speculating.