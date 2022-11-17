Keke Palmer Does Not Have Fond Memories Of Her Nickelodeon Days
Keke Palmer, who was born Lauren Keyana Palmer, has carved out a name for herself in the entertainment industry. After her breakout role in "Akeelah and the Bee," the actor starred in numerous TV and movie productions. The former child star was Broadway's first Black Cinderella, appeared in the critically-acclaimed film "Nope," and has been tapped to star in the much-awaited "Sister Act 3: Kicking the Habit," per IMDb. Not only has she achieved so much in her career, but Palmer has also garnered the respect of her colleagues. Her former "Strahan, Sara and Keke" co-host Michael Strahan told Time, "She stands by what she believes and never compromises her values. I am so impressed with how level-headed she is, especially for someone her age who has been in this business as long as she has." The Nickelodeon star that grew up in the spotlight has done well for herself while also maintaining her values.
While many may admire how level-headed she has remained despite an early start in the industry, Palmer has experienced some challenges. Over the years, she has also learned how to approach roadblocks and tackle her problems head-on. In the "Alice" star's own words, she says that it's vital to "Protect your peace AT ALL COST," per Instagram. Palmer certainly knows plenty about guarding her well-being, and she recently spoke about her time on Nickelodeon and how it impacted her as a young actor.
Keke Palmer felt like Spongebob
Keke Palmer — who has undergone a stunning transformation — has joined the ranks of Nickelodeon child stars who have spoken out about their time with the channel. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the television personality revealed what really went down when she starred in "True Jackson, VP." Palmer was only 15 years old when she got the title role and had to deal with the realities of becoming a household name at such a young age. She also shared how Nickelodeon offered her and her family a week-long cruise — all she had to do was sign autographs for a few hours. Easier said than done, however. As Palmer recounted, "I felt like I was walking around in a SpongeBob suit that I couldn't take off." She added, "I was trapped. I couldn't leave my room without someone coming up to me calling me 'True Jackson.' What you are, to everyone, is just a character ... just part of their experience." In fact, her anxiety skyrocketed and culminated with her fainting on the trip.
The "Scream Queens" star has previously spoken about being a child actor and even had some wise words for people who are in the same position she once was in. "Don't let other people's perception of you become your perception of yourself," she said (via E! News). Palmer said that her secret to success was that she was open to "something new and different" with each project.