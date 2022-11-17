Keke Palmer Does Not Have Fond Memories Of Her Nickelodeon Days

Keke Palmer, who was born Lauren Keyana Palmer, has carved out a name for herself in the entertainment industry. After her breakout role in "Akeelah and the Bee," the actor starred in numerous TV and movie productions. The former child star was Broadway's first Black Cinderella, appeared in the critically-acclaimed film "Nope," and has been tapped to star in the much-awaited "Sister Act 3: Kicking the Habit," per IMDb. Not only has she achieved so much in her career, but Palmer has also garnered the respect of her colleagues. Her former "Strahan, Sara and Keke" co-host Michael Strahan told Time, "She stands by what she believes and never compromises her values. I am so impressed with how level-headed she is, especially for someone her age who has been in this business as long as she has." The Nickelodeon star that grew up in the spotlight has done well for herself while also maintaining her values.

While many may admire how level-headed she has remained despite an early start in the industry, Palmer has experienced some challenges. Over the years, she has also learned how to approach roadblocks and tackle her problems head-on. In the "Alice" star's own words, she says that it's vital to "Protect your peace AT ALL COST," per Instagram. Palmer certainly knows plenty about guarding her well-being, and she recently spoke about her time on Nickelodeon and how it impacted her as a young actor.