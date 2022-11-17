Chris Hemsworth Faces Scary Genetic Testing Results

Chris Hemsworth is known to be one of the most muscular and fit actors. During the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, the Marvel actor was a guest on "The Ellen Show," where he shared some of his workout secrets so people could stay fit while being stuck at home. The exercises included squatting with a full laundry basket and weight-lifting with cans of soup and laundry detergent containers.

Hemsworth took these workouts to another level in his new Disney+ show, "Limitless." Talking to Jimmy Kimmel on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," he revealed the series was pitched to him as a show about longevity and the science around living a longer and healthier life — with "fun" and "educational" challenges interwoven into each episode. "As it went on, each episode got more and more extreme," the actor said, mentioning that Marvel had to intervene and stop production so he could finish filming "Thor: Love & Thunder" without any significant injuries.

The five-episode series was called a "passion project" for Hemsworth. "It was an opportunity to educate myself further in the space of health and wellness, but in particular, longevity — how to live longer and how to live better," he said on "Good Morning America." And during the series, it got personal for the Australian actor.