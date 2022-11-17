Chris Hemsworth Faces Scary Genetic Testing Results
Chris Hemsworth is known to be one of the most muscular and fit actors. During the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, the Marvel actor was a guest on "The Ellen Show," where he shared some of his workout secrets so people could stay fit while being stuck at home. The exercises included squatting with a full laundry basket and weight-lifting with cans of soup and laundry detergent containers.
Hemsworth took these workouts to another level in his new Disney+ show, "Limitless." Talking to Jimmy Kimmel on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," he revealed the series was pitched to him as a show about longevity and the science around living a longer and healthier life — with "fun" and "educational" challenges interwoven into each episode. "As it went on, each episode got more and more extreme," the actor said, mentioning that Marvel had to intervene and stop production so he could finish filming "Thor: Love & Thunder" without any significant injuries.
The five-episode series was called a "passion project" for Hemsworth. "It was an opportunity to educate myself further in the space of health and wellness, but in particular, longevity — how to live longer and how to live better," he said on "Good Morning America." And during the series, it got personal for the Australian actor.
Chris Hemsworth has a genetic predisposition for Alzheimer's disease
While filming for his new Disney+ series "Limitless," Chris Hemsworth discovered he has a genetic predisposition for Alzheimer's disease, per Page Six. He learned he inherited a gene from both parents called APOE4, which is connected to the illness, and he is eight to 10 times more likely to get Alzheimer's. And because of this discovery, the five-episode series about longevity became a personal journey.
The Marvel actor — whose grandfather has Alzheimer's — has kept a positive outlook on the news. "If you look at Alzheimer's prevention, the benefit of preventative steps is that it affects the rest of your life," he said in a Vanity Fair interview, adding that maintaining a healthy life is the best thing he can do to counter the disease. "Live with as big a sense of gratitude and love for life as you can."
And it seems that Hemsworth is doing just that. He even has a workout app and website called Centr that helps other people with their health and wellness. The program gives an inside look at what the actor does to stay fit and healthy, even when he's not portraying the God of Thunder.