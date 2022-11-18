Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski Is Officially Engaged To Longtime Boyfriend

Antoni Porowski, resident food connoisseur of "Queer Eye," will soon become a groom. In November 2022, Porowski revealed that he and boyfriend Kevin Harrington are engaged. Harrington is an advertising executive who Porowski started dating in late 2019. Their relationship progressed rather quickly in the early months of their romance, since they both had to quarantine together during the peak of the pandemic in 2020.

"Relationships were forged, relationships changed, and they were broken [in the pandemic]," Porowski told People in May 2022. Apparently, Harrington visited him in Austin from New York City, and the trip was only meant to last only four days. "It came to a shutdown in New York — there was no toilet paper — and we decided to stay in Austin and fostered a dog," the cook recalled. "We went from being in a relationship and each having our own apartments and not having a dog, to living in the same place with a dog."

But Porowski soon realized that hunkering down together only strengthened their bond. "It escalated quickly," he continued. "But I don't have any complaints, which is kind of nice." Fast forward a few years later and the two have decided to exchange "I dos."