Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski Is Officially Engaged To Longtime Boyfriend
Antoni Porowski, resident food connoisseur of "Queer Eye," will soon become a groom. In November 2022, Porowski revealed that he and boyfriend Kevin Harrington are engaged. Harrington is an advertising executive who Porowski started dating in late 2019. Their relationship progressed rather quickly in the early months of their romance, since they both had to quarantine together during the peak of the pandemic in 2020.
"Relationships were forged, relationships changed, and they were broken [in the pandemic]," Porowski told People in May 2022. Apparently, Harrington visited him in Austin from New York City, and the trip was only meant to last only four days. "It came to a shutdown in New York — there was no toilet paper — and we decided to stay in Austin and fostered a dog," the cook recalled. "We went from being in a relationship and each having our own apartments and not having a dog, to living in the same place with a dog."
But Porowski soon realized that hunkering down together only strengthened their bond. "It escalated quickly," he continued. "But I don't have any complaints, which is kind of nice." Fast forward a few years later and the two have decided to exchange "I dos."
Antoni Porowski and Kevin Harrington get engaged after three years of dating
Antoni Porowski and Kevin Harrington announced their engagement the best way they know how: posting on Instagram. On November 17, 2022, Porowski and Harrington took to their respective accounts to share the good news. "I really hope the wedding photos are less blurry," Porowski wrote, along with a low-quality picture of them together. Meanwhile, Harrington posted several photos of them over the years, writing, "officially together until we look like the last pic #engaged." (The last picture showed the two dressed up as zombies on Halloween.)
It didn't take long for their friends to flood the comments to congratulate them, most notably Porowski's "Queer Eye" co-stars. Karamo Brown said, "Yessssssssss!!!! So excited for you two! This is amazing," while Jonathan Van Ness wrote, "So cute, love soy (sic) much Already sourcing my flower girl looks!!!" Tan France and Bobby Berk sent congratulatory messages, too, "So damn happy for you two! You both got a good one!!!" said Berk, while France mused, "I volunteer as wedding selfie-photographer." Gigi Hadid even dedicated an Instagram Story to the newly engaged couple. "Congratulations @antoni and @kevharrington so excited for our wedding," she joked.
In an interview with People, Porowski shared what he thinks is the key to making his relationship with Harrington work. "When something is stable and really good — and you communicate a lot, and you check in with each other and with your own therapist about it — I feel like that's kind of the key," he said. Congratulations to the lovebirds!