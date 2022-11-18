Shonda Rhimes Bids Farewell To Ellen Pompeo After Sudden Grey's Anatomy Exit

"Grey's Anatomy" showrunner Shonda Rhimes has reacted to Ellen Pompeo saying goodbye to her on-screen role on the ABC medical drama after a whopping 19 seasons. It was announced in August that Pompeo wouldn't be appearing in as many episodes of 19 as fans may have expected, with TVLine claiming her main character Meredith Grey would only be in a limited amount of episodes. It was later confirmed that Pompeo's character would in fact be leaving the show, while the actor told Deadline about her on-screen departure, "I'm going to always be a part of that show. I'm an executive producer... It's my heart and soul. I'll never truly be gone as long as [it's] on the air."

The news no doubt came as a bit of a shock to fans, as Pompeo had always been the stalwart in a revolving door of castmembers. She has, however, hinted a few times the end of the show (or at least the end of her time on the show) was drawing a little closer. "We're getting there. Shonda and I will make that decision together," Pompeo told Us Weekly back in 2018. "I think that one of the biggest lessons that this show has taught me and being on this show for so long has taught me, is that relationships do change," she added. So, now the time has come, what did Rhimes really make of Pompeo exiting stage left?