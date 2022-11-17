Ellen Pompeo Officially Says Goodbye To Grey's Anatomy

Ellen Pompeo has a major career update. The actor, known for her portrayal of Dr. Meredith Grey, first joined the cast of the ABC hit series "Grey's Anatomy" in 2005 as a surgical intern. Pompeo's character became one of the best surgeons in the country and has remained one of the few original cast members on the show. For nearly two decades, the show has provided a platform for rising actors, promoted diverse on-screen roles, and made history. According to People, "Grey's Anatomy" is the longest-running medical drama on U.S. television, even beating out "ER."

Throughout 19 seasons of "Grey's Anatomy," several cast members have left either for different opportunities, or because writers killed off their characters without warning. However, Pompeo's character has remained a constant through it all — and has played an important role in the success of "Grey's Anatomy." Still, she's often hinted the end was near for her. "I just want to make sure we do this character and this show and the fans, I want to make sure we do it right," she said in a 2021 interview with "CBS Sunday Morning."

Deadline reported in August 2022 that Pompeo would take a break from her duties and scale back on her appearances throughout the season. However, it appears she's ready to officially hang up her scrubs.