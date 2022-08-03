Ellen Pompeo's News About Grey's Anatomy Is Sure To Have Fans In A Tizzy

If you're a fan of medical dramas, then you certainly have heard of "Grey's Anatomy." Since its debut in 2005, TV viewers have immersed themselves in the intricate lives of Ellen Pompeo's Meredith Grey and the rest of the Grey Sloan Memorial staff. Alongside the series' diverse set of characters and iconic romantic relationships, "Grey's Anatomy" has also delivered groundbreaking storylines and jaw-dropping moments that have left a mark a lasting mark on its dedicated fanbase.

"The number of women who become doctors because that show is magical to me," said creator Shonda Rhimes during an interview with Variety. "The number of people who've come up to me and told me that they learned how to do CPR, or figured out that they were having a heart attack ... is magical to me."

In May, the beloved series continued to make an impact in the television sphere when it reached its landmark 400th episode in its 18th season — making it the longest-running medical drama on primetime TV (per Digital Spy). With Season 19 set to air in October, the carousel is continuing to turn with old and new characters learning how to save lives. However, fans will see less of the show's titular character in its forthcoming episodes.