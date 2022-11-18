The Tragic Death Of R&B Singer B. Smyth

B. Smyth — born Brandon Smith — was a Florida-based R&B singer who achieved rapid popularity in the early 2010s after releasing a number of cover songs on YouTube. This included Usher's "Climax," Miguel's "Quickie," and others by the likes of Michael Jackson and Frank Ocean. According to his AllMusic biography, Smyth shortly thereafter went viral at just 17 years old, achieving great popularity within the music world, with many even comparing him to artists like Chris Brown and Usher.

Smyth's debut single, "Leggo," featuring fellow rapper 2 Chainz, was released in late 2012 when he was 18. According to Complex, it soon peaked at number 20 on Billboard's Bubbling Under Hot 100 Singles chart.

However, although Smyth's career has been going strong since, it all came to a crashing halt on November 17, when — like many other hip-hop artists in recent years – he tragically and unexpectedly met his fate.