Kim Kardashian Has Optimistic Outlook As Her Ex Pete Davidson Reportedly Moves On

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's relationship dominated the media after they were spotted holding hands in October 2021, per People. After becoming Instagram official the following March, their relationship had its fair share of ups and downs. Kardashian opened up about Davidson in an April 2022 interview with Good Morning America. "I wouldn't be with someone if I didn't plan on spending a lot of my time with them. Obviously I wanna take my time, but I'm very happy and very content and it's such a good feeling just to be at peace," she shared.

Kardashian's ex-husband, Kanye "Ye" West, was apparently not happy about the blossoming relationship and publicly slammed Davidson, per Nylon. Throughout the drama, Kardashian and Davidson remained strong and maintained a long-distance relationship, per People. However, the distance proved to be too much and the two broke up in August 2022, E! News reported.

Fast forward to November 2022, and Davidson is reportedly dating Emily Ratajkowski, per Us Weekly. "Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple months now," a source told the publication. On November 16, 2022, Page Six caught the two together in New York City for Davidson's birthday. Davidson and Ratajkowski appeared to be in good spirits and Ratajkowski was seen holding a present for her new beau. Davidson has seemingly moved on from Kardashian, but, regardless, the SKIMS founder appears to be in a good place.