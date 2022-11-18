Kim Kardashian Has Optimistic Outlook As Her Ex Pete Davidson Reportedly Moves On
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's relationship dominated the media after they were spotted holding hands in October 2021, per People. After becoming Instagram official the following March, their relationship had its fair share of ups and downs. Kardashian opened up about Davidson in an April 2022 interview with Good Morning America. "I wouldn't be with someone if I didn't plan on spending a lot of my time with them. Obviously I wanna take my time, but I'm very happy and very content and it's such a good feeling just to be at peace," she shared.
Kardashian's ex-husband, Kanye "Ye" West, was apparently not happy about the blossoming relationship and publicly slammed Davidson, per Nylon. Throughout the drama, Kardashian and Davidson remained strong and maintained a long-distance relationship, per People. However, the distance proved to be too much and the two broke up in August 2022, E! News reported.
Fast forward to November 2022, and Davidson is reportedly dating Emily Ratajkowski, per Us Weekly. "Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple months now," a source told the publication. On November 16, 2022, Page Six caught the two together in New York City for Davidson's birthday. Davidson and Ratajkowski appeared to be in good spirits and Ratajkowski was seen holding a present for her new beau. Davidson has seemingly moved on from Kardashian, but, regardless, the SKIMS founder appears to be in a good place.
Kim Kardashian sees the bigger picture
Amid news of Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski's new fling, Kim Kardashian shared a quote by Idil Ahmed in her Instagram Story that read, "One thing I realized is that everything always ends up working out. Sometimes even better than you can imagine. Remember this when you feel like you're in a hard place or you feel like you're being challenged the most. Believe in where you're headed. See the bigger picture," (via Page Six).
The reality star also showed Davidson what he was missing with a series of skin-baring pictures of her in studded bikinis. "S K I M S holiday shop available now," she captioned the images. She also posted pictures of her in front of an enormous white vase filled with roses. "When your ex boyfriend moves on and you want people to think you did too... stars, they're just like us!" one fan joked.
Kardashian may be getting over her breakup, but she's still focused on building her empire. An Instagram post from November 18, 2022, shows her wearing long, lime green press-on nails, causing fans to speculate that her next venture will be in nails. "Who else thinks she's coming out with a press-on line??" an Instagram user asked. "When are the press ons being released Kim," another posted. It looks like nothing will stop the business mogul — not even heartbreak.