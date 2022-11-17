Source Spills Kim Kardashian's Thoughts On Pete Davidson And Emily Ratajkowski's Rumored Romance
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romance kicked off in the fall 2021, a few months after Kardashian filed for divorce from husband Kanye "Ye" West. Fans' first witnessed the couple's sizzling chemistry when they appeared in an "SNL" skit the day Kardashian hosted. Over the next few months, Kardashian and Pete's relationship timeline played out in the press. In April, they attended the White House Correspondents' Dinner, marking their first official red carpet appearance, per Elite Daily. A few weeks later, Davidson escorted Kardashian (and Marilyn Monroe's dress) to the Met Gala. Pete even filmed scenes for Season 2 of "The Kardashians," although his absence in the season hasn't gone unnoticed. Unfortunately, the couple called it quits in August, per Us Weekly, which may explain why Pete's involvement in the show is nearly nonexistent.
Recently, Davidson sparked romance rumors with model Emily Ratajkowski, who filed for divorce from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in September, per TMZ. According to an insider that spoke to Us Weekly, Davidson and Ratajkowski have been together for "a couple of months." "Pete makes Emily laugh and he loves how intelligent she is," shared the source. And on November 16, Page Six published photos of the pair embracing as they celebrated Pete's birthday. Given the high profile former relationship between Pete and Kardashian, it's natural to wonder what she's feeling about his new relationship development. Now, a source has dished on just what Kardashian supposedly thinks about the whole situation.
Kim Kardashian approves of Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski's relationship
Kim Kardashian is not sweating Pete Davidson's blossoming courtship with Emily Ratajkowski, according to Hollywood Life. Per a source close to Kardashian, it's quite the opposite, actually. "Kim has known Emily for some time and she approves of them dating each other. She thinks it is cute and she is legit happy that he found someone that is more his speed and on the same wavelength as him," shared the insider. "They live in the same city, they are close in age, and they have worked on several projects together, including the photo shoot that they both spoke about."
The source also added that because Ratajkowski is "heavily immersed in the New York City scene" like Pete and run in similar crowds, Kim thinks they're a good match. Reportedly, Kardashian has also praised Ratajkowski's mothering skills. "Kim thinks Emily is a wonderful woman and a good mother. She admires how hardworking she is," the source added.
If Instagram likes are a strong indicator of a person's feelings, then it's safe to say that Ratajkowski also holds a high opinion of Kardashian. Per Hollywood Life, Kardashian posted an Instagram photo of herself posing with a large bouquet of roses, in celebration of her new "SKIMS" holiday rollout. And among her "likes," which exceed 1 million, is one from Ratajkowski. And of course, fans quickly speculated that Kardashian was taking a subtle dig at Davidson — with one netizen writing, "This was def a response to Pete."