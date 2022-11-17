Source Spills Kim Kardashian's Thoughts On Pete Davidson And Emily Ratajkowski's Rumored Romance

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romance kicked off in the fall 2021, a few months after Kardashian filed for divorce from husband Kanye "Ye" West. Fans' first witnessed the couple's sizzling chemistry when they appeared in an "SNL" skit the day Kardashian hosted. Over the next few months, Kardashian and Pete's relationship timeline played out in the press. In April, they attended the White House Correspondents' Dinner, marking their first official red carpet appearance, per Elite Daily. A few weeks later, Davidson escorted Kardashian (and Marilyn Monroe's dress) to the Met Gala. Pete even filmed scenes for Season 2 of "The Kardashians," although his absence in the season hasn't gone unnoticed. Unfortunately, the couple called it quits in August, per Us Weekly, which may explain why Pete's involvement in the show is nearly nonexistent.

Recently, Davidson sparked romance rumors with model Emily Ratajkowski, who filed for divorce from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in September, per TMZ. According to an insider that spoke to Us Weekly, Davidson and Ratajkowski have been together for "a couple of months." "Pete makes Emily laugh and he loves how intelligent she is," shared the source. And on November 16, Page Six published photos of the pair embracing as they celebrated Pete's birthday. Given the high profile former relationship between Pete and Kardashian, it's natural to wonder what she's feeling about his new relationship development. Now, a source has dished on just what Kardashian supposedly thinks about the whole situation.