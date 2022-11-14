Are Pete Davidson And Emily Ratajkowski Heating Up Romantically?

Emily Ratajkowski has been making the most of the single life since her July split from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. Calling it quits after four years of marriage, Ratajkowski officially filed for divorce in September, per TMZ. In the November issue of Harper's Bazaar, Ratajkowski shared, "I can tell you that I have never been single before." According to the supermodel and author, her past serial monogamy also enabled her aversion to dating. "It was hard for me to go on a date with someone and think about how much I did or didn't like them," she mused.

Although Ratajkowski made it clear to Harper's Bazaar that her priority was her son, Sylvester, she has also been dipping her toes in the dating pool again. Reports began surfacing as early as August that the model was casually seeing Brad Pitt. As an OK! source claimed at the time, "He asked her out, and she said yes. She's always thought Brad was cute, and the way she saw it, what did she have to lose?" However, by October, Ratajkowski was spotted smooching another man — New York-based DJ Orazio Rispo, even taking a romantic motorcycle ride through New York City together, per Page Six.

As Ratajkowski continues having fun while playing the field, a rumored romance between her and Pete Davidson is reportedly heating up.