Are Pete Davidson And Emily Ratajkowski Heating Up Romantically?
Emily Ratajkowski has been making the most of the single life since her July split from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. Calling it quits after four years of marriage, Ratajkowski officially filed for divorce in September, per TMZ. In the November issue of Harper's Bazaar, Ratajkowski shared, "I can tell you that I have never been single before." According to the supermodel and author, her past serial monogamy also enabled her aversion to dating. "It was hard for me to go on a date with someone and think about how much I did or didn't like them," she mused.
Although Ratajkowski made it clear to Harper's Bazaar that her priority was her son, Sylvester, she has also been dipping her toes in the dating pool again. Reports began surfacing as early as August that the model was casually seeing Brad Pitt. As an OK! source claimed at the time, "He asked her out, and she said yes. She's always thought Brad was cute, and the way she saw it, what did she have to lose?" However, by October, Ratajkowski was spotted smooching another man — New York-based DJ Orazio Rispo, even taking a romantic motorcycle ride through New York City together, per Page Six.
As Ratajkowski continues having fun while playing the field, a rumored romance between her and Pete Davidson is reportedly heating up.
Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski make sense as a couple to folks
A new love may be blossoming between Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski. "Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple months now," a source told Us Weekly in mid-November. With the pair introduced through mutual friends, the new romance is reportedly "in the very early stages, but both really like each other." According to the Us insider, "Pete makes Emily laugh and he loves how intelligent she is."
Davidson and Ratajkowski may have had a couple sighting already. As an anonymous tip to Instagram gossip-slinger DeuxMoi stated (via Seventeen), the two were reportedly spotted holding hands on a date in Brooklyn recently. The tipster added that Davidson's "hands were allll over her and they're clearly clearly hooking up."
Oddly enough, radio personality Howard Stern suggested this very pairing in September — following Davidson's August break-up from Kim Kardashian. "Everyone's speculating who's going to be next," the shock jock said on an episode of SiriusXM's "The Howard Stern Show," per Us. "[I] was thinking Pete Davidson could go out with Emily Ratajkowski ... That would be a good matchup there." Fans aren't shocked by the reported coupling, either, presumably given Davidson's A-lister-filled dating history. As entertainment outlet Jezebel tweeted, "Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski. Of Course."