Emily Ratajkowski Might Have A New Man Amid Brad Pitt Dating Rumors
Emily Ratajkowski may have filed for divorce from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in September, but she's already sparking dating rumors. In fact, the model has been unapologetically owning her newly single status after separating from Bear-McClard. At the end of September, just weeks after filing for divorce, sources told People that Ratajkowski was getting to know Brad Pitt. The insider explained that the duo was "spending a lot of time together" despite the fact that their friends weren't sure if it was "serious."
Another source told E! News, "Emily is putting herself out there and enjoys the company." The insider continued, "She's trying to keep busy and not focus on the divorce. Her and Brad met through mutual friends in the industry. It was casual and friendly." The pair went on a few dates and kept in touch via text when they couldn't see each other in person, according to People.
It was unclear where their relationship was heading, as Ratajkowski has been navigating her very recent divorce. However, it's now evident that Pitt is not the only man in the model's life, as Ratajkowski was recently spotted getting cozy with a mystery man in New York City.
Emily Ratajkowski doesn't seem to be focused on Brad Pitt
Emily Ratajkowski was spotted with a mystery man on October 14, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail. And while it could have been a friendly outing, photos of the model passionately kissing the man at the end of the night put that possibility to rest. This came as a bit of a shock as many thought she was exploring a romance with Brad Pitt. It was originally unclear who the new mystery man was, but Page Six has now identified him as a Manhattan DJ named Orazio Rispo. Rispo is an established DJ in New York City who has been hired by celebrities such as Mark Getty and Uma Thurman over the past decade.
Ratajkowski and Rispo's relationship is most likely not exclusive yet, as the model told Variety last week that she was still single. She revealed, "I'm newly single for basically the first time in my life ever, and I just feel like I'm kind of enjoying the freedom of not being super worried about how I'm being perceived."
Earlier this month, Ratajkowski also seemingly came out as bisexual on TikTok when she responded to a viral video that joked that bisexual people own green velvet couches. She dueted the clip by showing herself sitting on a green velvet couch, which Shay Mitchell, who made a nearly identical video, then reposted (via Page Six). If one thing is certain, the model is embracing life as a single woman.