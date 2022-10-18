Emily Ratajkowski Might Have A New Man Amid Brad Pitt Dating Rumors

Emily Ratajkowski may have filed for divorce from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in September, but she's already sparking dating rumors. In fact, the model has been unapologetically owning her newly single status after separating from Bear-McClard. At the end of September, just weeks after filing for divorce, sources told People that Ratajkowski was getting to know Brad Pitt. The insider explained that the duo was "spending a lot of time together" despite the fact that their friends weren't sure if it was "serious."

Another source told E! News, "Emily is putting herself out there and enjoys the company." The insider continued, "She's trying to keep busy and not focus on the divorce. Her and Brad met through mutual friends in the industry. It was casual and friendly." The pair went on a few dates and kept in touch via text when they couldn't see each other in person, according to People.

It was unclear where their relationship was heading, as Ratajkowski has been navigating her very recent divorce. However, it's now evident that Pitt is not the only man in the model's life, as Ratajkowski was recently spotted getting cozy with a mystery man in New York City.