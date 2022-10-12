Emily Ratajkowski Is Coming Clean About Her Relationship Status

After weeks of speculation, Emily Ratajkowski has set the record straight regarding her dating life and Brad Pitt rumors ... well, kind of? In an interview with Variety, the "Gone Girl" star said she's enjoying her "freedom" as a single woman. "I'm newly single for basically the first time in my life ever, and I just feel like I'm kind of enjoying the freedom of not being super worried about how I am being perceived," she explained.

While the model refrained from touching on Pitt specifically, it seems like the mother of one is living her best single life. Ratajkowski's interview comes a couple of days after she was called out on TikTok for potentially being linked to the "Troy" star. In a video about the Me Too movement, the "Welcome Home" star opened up about the lack of accountability men still carry. To explain her point, she used the idea of teaching kids not to hit other kids on the principal vs the consequence.

"You want them to not hit other kids because they have empathy, and they understand that hurting other kids is not nice," she explained. While most of her followers agreed with her points, some pointed out the irony of her words due to her supposed romance with Pitt — who was accused of physical and emotional abuse towards Angelina Jolie, per Us Weekly. One fan wrote, "Girl you're literally dating Brad Pitt." Another follower wrote, "Tell Brad babe."