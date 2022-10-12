Emily Ratajkowski Is Coming Clean About Her Relationship Status
Model Emily Ratajkowski has finally set the record straight about her dating life. In August 2022, the "My Body" author filed for divorce from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard after four years of marriage, per Entertainment Tonight. "Emily and Sebastian have split. They had been having issues as a couple for a bit," the news outlet reported. While the two have remained relatively silent on the aforementioned "issues," a source revealed to Page Six that Bear-McClard cheated. "He's a serial cheater. It's gross. He's a dog," they added.
However, despite going through a high-profile divorce, rumors have already started to circulate regarding Ratajkowski's next potential partner. Since the start of September, the "We Are Your Friends" star has been linked with "Interview with the Vampire" actor Brad Pitt, per E! News. "Emily is putting herself out there and enjoys company ... Her and Brad met through mutual friends in the industry," a source revealed. "It was casual and friendly." While Pitt has remained coy about their rumored romance, Ratajkowski recently gave an interview that seemingly shuts down those dating rumors.
Emily Ratajkowski is enjoying the single life
After weeks of speculation, Emily Ratajkowski has set the record straight regarding her dating life and Brad Pitt rumors ... well, kind of? In an interview with Variety, the "Gone Girl" star said she's enjoying her "freedom" as a single woman. "I'm newly single for basically the first time in my life ever, and I just feel like I'm kind of enjoying the freedom of not being super worried about how I am being perceived," she explained.
While the model refrained from touching on Pitt specifically, it seems like the mother of one is living her best single life. Ratajkowski's interview comes a couple of days after she was called out on TikTok for potentially being linked to the "Troy" star. In a video about the Me Too movement, the "Welcome Home" star opened up about the lack of accountability men still carry. To explain her point, she used the idea of teaching kids not to hit other kids on the principal vs the consequence.
"You want them to not hit other kids because they have empathy, and they understand that hurting other kids is not nice," she explained. While most of her followers agreed with her points, some pointed out the irony of her words due to her supposed romance with Pitt — who was accused of physical and emotional abuse towards Angelina Jolie, per Us Weekly. One fan wrote, "Girl you're literally dating Brad Pitt." Another follower wrote, "Tell Brad babe."