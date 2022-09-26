What's Really Going On Between Brad Pitt And Emily Ratajkowski?

Although Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski have been seeing each other recently, they aren't officially an item. A source dismissed the rumors to Page Six, saying, "People have been speculating about this for a while. Brad is not dating anybody. They [Pitt and Ratajkowski] have been seen a couple times together." However, the insider tacked on a "Stay tuned" comment, possibly hinting that the pair's friendship could blossom into something more. The quote contradicts a previous source, who told OK! in August that "[Pitt] asked [Ratajkowski] out, and she said yes. She's always thought Brad was cute, and the way she saw it, what did she have to lose?"

Meanwhile, Ratajkowski is at the center of a contentious split herself. Earlier in September, she filed for divorce from "Uncut Gems" producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, reportedly due to his infidelity. Ratajkowski recently shared her own thoughts on cheating in a TikTok after the Adam Levine texting scandal, saying, "I don't understand why we continue to blame women for men's mistakes ... If you're the one in a relationship, you are the one who's obligated to be loyal."

If or when the drama with their former spouses blows over, perhaps we'll see an official confirmation from Pitt and Ratajkowski. But as things currently stand, don't hold your breath on them becoming the next big power couple.