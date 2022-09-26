What's Really Going On Between Brad Pitt And Emily Ratajkowski?
From promoting "Bullet Train" to his businesses, Brad Pitt has been keeping himself busy. He recently announced the launch of a gender-neutral luxury skincare line, Le Domaine, and the wine from his French estate, Chateau Miraval, continues to be a success despite an ongoing battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie. According to Page Six, Jolie is suing Pitt for $250 million for attempting to "seize control" of the winery, which they bought in 2008 when they were still together. To make matters worse, several of the products in Le Domaine are infused with ingredients from the vineyard at the center of the massive lawsuit. The news comes amid a larger custody war with Jolie, which began after a family-wide plane incident in 2016.
Despite the pushback from Jolie, Pitt is going full steam ahead with his new ventures. In addition, rumors are swirling of his involvement with Emily Ratajkowski. While it wouldn't be Pitt's first post-Brangelina relationship, having previously dated model Nicole Poturalski, it would certainly be his most high-profile. Neither Pitt nor Ratajkowski have confirmed or denied the fling, but new intel is finally pointing to some answers.
Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski aren't official ... yet
Although Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski have been seeing each other recently, they aren't officially an item. A source dismissed the rumors to Page Six, saying, "People have been speculating about this for a while. Brad is not dating anybody. They [Pitt and Ratajkowski] have been seen a couple times together." However, the insider tacked on a "Stay tuned" comment, possibly hinting that the pair's friendship could blossom into something more. The quote contradicts a previous source, who told OK! in August that "[Pitt] asked [Ratajkowski] out, and she said yes. She's always thought Brad was cute, and the way she saw it, what did she have to lose?"
Meanwhile, Ratajkowski is at the center of a contentious split herself. Earlier in September, she filed for divorce from "Uncut Gems" producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, reportedly due to his infidelity. Ratajkowski recently shared her own thoughts on cheating in a TikTok after the Adam Levine texting scandal, saying, "I don't understand why we continue to blame women for men's mistakes ... If you're the one in a relationship, you are the one who's obligated to be loyal."
If or when the drama with their former spouses blows over, perhaps we'll see an official confirmation from Pitt and Ratajkowski. But as things currently stand, don't hold your breath on them becoming the next big power couple.