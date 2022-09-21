Emily Ratajkowski Offers Hot Take On Adam Levine's Rumored Affair Amid Her Divorce Drama

It's been a rough summer for a few of your favorite stars. Case in point: Instagram model and best-selling author Emily Ratajkowski sparked rumors when she was spotted in July sans wedding ring. At the time, a source told People that she had chosen to divorce her husband Sebastian Bear McClard. "She's doing okay. She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mom," the insider added. While Ratajkowski did not make a public statement about the split, Page Six reported that cheating on Bear-McClard's part had led her to call time on the marriage. "Yeah, he cheated. He's a serial cheater. It's gross. He's a dog," a source explained.

Another A-lister currently having a rough go of things in the romance department is Adam Levine. The Maroon 5 front man came under fire in September when model Sumner Stroh accused him of cheating on his pregnant wife, Behati Prinsloo. In a viral TikTok video, Stroh explained that she'd had an affair with someone married to a Victoria's Secret model, just before name-dropping Levine. Claiming that she was "young" and "naive" at the time, Stroh added that she'd felt "exploited" by the singer. In an Instagram Story (via TMZ), Levine denied that anything with Stroh ever got past the texting phase. However, it doesn't bode well that more women have since come forth to accuse Levine of cheating, per TMZ.

And, in the wake of her own relationship drama, Ratajkowski has something to say about Levine.