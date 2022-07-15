Why Emily Ratajkowski Is Sparking Sad Relationship Rumors

From an outsider's perspective, Emily Ratajkowski and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard appeared to rush into marriage after barely knowing each other. Only weeks after being romantically-linked, the "Gone Girl" actor announced she married Bear-McClard with posts to her Instagram Stories. "Soooo ... I have a surprise," Ratajkowski wrote over two snaps in 2018, via Page Six. "I got married today," she announced alongside a photo of her husband kissing her on the cheek.

Although they had not been dating very long, the couple were far from strangers before taking the plunge. "No, we knew each other for a long time before," Ratajkowski said about her husband while appearing on "Busy Tonight" in 2018, via Bustle. The "Blurred Lines" video star said Bear-McClard joked that she "vetted [him] for two years" before they dated.

In March 2021, the pair had their first child together. Almost a year later, the model celebrated her four-year wedding anniversary by posting rare snaps from her wedding day to her Instagram Stories in February, per the Daily Mail. The couple had opted for a low-key ceremony at a courthouse where Ratajkowksi did not wear a conventional wedding dress. "I never loved the idea of wearing white for a wedding because I'm not a pure woman," the "My Body" author told Vanity Fair in 2018. Months after their latest anniversary, rumors are swirling that the couple's relationship was in trouble.