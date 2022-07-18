Emily Ratajkowski Reportedly Has A Sad Relationship Update
It's over. Emily Ratajkowski — the personification of female self-empowerment — and her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, are calling it quits after four years of marriage, multiple outlets reported on July 18. The couple's separation comes amid weeks of rampant speculation that Bear-McClard had inexplicably cheated on the supermodel, who gave credence to the rumors after paparazzi spotted her stepping out in New York City sans her wedding ring last week.
"They split recently. It was Em's decision. She is doing okay," a source close to the actress told People. "She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mom." According to the source, the "Gone Girl" actress intends to file for divorce. Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard had a whirlwind romance that resulted in a courthouse marriage in New York City in 2018, two weeks after going public with their relationship. They share one child together, Sylvester Apollo, whom the couple welcomed last year.
Speculation that their relationship was in trouble began last week
Rumors of a potential rift between Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard began swirling last week, with Page Six noting that the actress no longer donned her stunning custom-made ring. Within hours, an insider close to the actress spilled the tea, telling the outlet, "Yeah, he cheated. He's a serial cheater. It's gross. He's a dog."
Comedian and social media influencer Claudia Oshry chimed in on the situation during an appearance on Thursday's episode of "The Morning Toast" podcast, where she claimed that Bear-McClard's infidelity was an open secret, and confirmed the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model's intent to divorce him. "It's, like, known that her husband has cheated on her and they're filing for divorce, but literally, I went to make it an [Instagram] Story today, and it's not been written up, so I'm like, how do I know this? Like, everyone just knows it." She added that when the couple officially confirms their separation, it shouldn't come as a surprise.