Emily Ratajkowski Reportedly Has A Sad Relationship Update

It's over. Emily Ratajkowski — the personification of female self-empowerment — and her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, are calling it quits after four years of marriage, multiple outlets reported on July 18. The couple's separation comes amid weeks of rampant speculation that Bear-McClard had inexplicably cheated on the supermodel, who gave credence to the rumors after paparazzi spotted her stepping out in New York City sans her wedding ring last week.

"They split recently. It was Em's decision. She is doing okay," a source close to the actress told People. "She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mom." According to the source, the "Gone Girl" actress intends to file for divorce. Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard had a whirlwind romance that resulted in a courthouse marriage in New York City in 2018, two weeks after going public with their relationship. They share one child together, Sylvester Apollo, whom the couple welcomed last year.