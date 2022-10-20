Emily Ratajkowski Finally Breaks Silence On Her Divorce Amid Brad Pitt Rumors
Emily Ratajkowski appears to be enjoying life as a newly single woman following her split from Sebastian Bear-McClard. After four years of marriage, the former couple reportedly called it quits back in July, according to Us Weekly. Rumors began circulating that the couple was no longer together when Ratajkowski was spotted shopping without her wedding ring that month, according to Page Six. It was later reported that Bear-McClard apparently cheated on the model multiple times, which inevitably led to their split.
After the news broke, a source told People, "It was Em's decision. She is doing okay. She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mom." Another insider told InTouch that Bear-McClard had serious regrets about his infidelity and was desperately trying to win Ratajkowski back. The model, however, closed the door on that possibility when she officially filed for divorce in September, according to TMZ.
In fact, Ratajkowski immediately seemed to be focused on moving on and distracting herself from the divorce by dating again. In September, reports suggested that the model was casually exploring a romantic connection with Brad Pitt, per Page Six. And in October, she was spotted kissing a Manhattan DJ, Orazio Rispo, according to E! News. Now, after much speculation and being the subject of some serious conversation online, Ratajkowski is finally breaking her silence on her divorce.
Emily Ratajkowski knows where her priorities lie
Although the news that Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard called it quits after four years of marriage broke in July, according to Us Weekly, the model has kept fairly quiet about the situation. Recently, however, Ratajkowski opened up in Harper's Bazaar November cover story about how she really feels about her divorce. "I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different," she told the outlet. "The only good thing I know is that I'm feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I'll be OK."
When it comes to dating, the model revealed that she's exploring new connections, despite not being on any dating apps. However, she confirmed that her main priority is her son, Sylvester, right now. "I've never had such clear priorities in my life," Ratajkowski explained. "Number one is Sly, and that's that."
While it's unclear what her relationship status is right now, it seems as though she's simply dating around based on what sources have shared. In terms of her romance with Brad Pitt, a source recently told E! News, "They were never exclusive or even really dating." The insider continued, "They are both completely single and seeing different people. They are on the same page as far as that goes." On the other hand, it's still unclear how serious Ratajkowski's connection is with Manhattan DJ, Orazio Rispo.