Emily Ratajkowski Finally Breaks Silence On Her Divorce Amid Brad Pitt Rumors

Emily Ratajkowski appears to be enjoying life as a newly single woman following her split from Sebastian Bear-McClard. After four years of marriage, the former couple reportedly called it quits back in July, according to Us Weekly. Rumors began circulating that the couple was no longer together when Ratajkowski was spotted shopping without her wedding ring that month, according to Page Six. It was later reported that Bear-McClard apparently cheated on the model multiple times, which inevitably led to their split.

After the news broke, a source told People, "It was Em's decision. She is doing okay. She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mom." Another insider told InTouch that Bear-McClard had serious regrets about his infidelity and was desperately trying to win Ratajkowski back. The model, however, closed the door on that possibility when she officially filed for divorce in September, according to TMZ.

In fact, Ratajkowski immediately seemed to be focused on moving on and distracting herself from the divorce by dating again. In September, reports suggested that the model was casually exploring a romantic connection with Brad Pitt, per Page Six. And in October, she was spotted kissing a Manhattan DJ, Orazio Rispo, according to E! News. Now, after much speculation and being the subject of some serious conversation online, Ratajkowski is finally breaking her silence on her divorce.