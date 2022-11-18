Taylor Swift Breaks Her Silence On The Eras Tour Ticket Fiasco

The Swifties are furious. On Tuesday, thousands of fans waited online in hopes of snagging a pair of tickets to Taylor Swift's highly anticipated 2023 "Eras" concert tour, but instead they faced several complications with the ticketing site. Despite the fact that consumers went to great lengths to get the presale code just so they could avoid issues like this, the platform ultimately ended up crashing after not being able to control the high volume demand for tickets. And, to make matters worse, Ticketmaster announced they were completely axing the general public sale due to " insufficient remaining ticket inventory."

"Tomorrow's public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled," the company wrote on Twitter. Therefore, fans who were unable to purchase tickets during the presale would no longer get a second chance at it. Ticketmaster's response to how they handled the entire ordeal sparked outrage among the Swifties. "How could you sell out all the tickets in presale when only 15% was supposed to be released," one fan questioned. "So disappointed. I had a presale code and a capitol one card. Wasted [hours] and got nothing. So upset," another tweeted. "And now my last chance has been taken."

As tensions continue to rise in regards to the Ticketmaster fiasco, Swift has broken her silence on where she stands with the matter and what she plans to do going forward.