Why Taylor Swift Fans Are Livid With Ticketmaster Over 'Eras' Tour Tickets

The last thing Ticketmaster should've done was anger the Swifties. With all the chaos surrounding the presale of Taylor Swift's U.S. tour, fans are firing off about the ticketing giant.

On November 4, Swift announced the dates for "The Eras Tour," which was monumental for the star who hasn't gone on tour since 2018. "Eras" intends to make up for the tours that were scrapped because of the pandemic: the postponed, then canceled "LoverFest" (per Billboard) and the tours that never were for 2020's albums "Folklore" and "Evermore." Of course, she'll be supporting the newest release "Midnights," but "Eras" cover her entire discography, going back to the 2006 self-titled album. Fans of Swift's country era and fans of her pop era can for once, unite under one headlining extravaganza.

'The Eras Tour" is the can't-miss event for her legion of fans. To sell presale tickets, Swift partnered with Ticketmaster for their Verified Fan program. According to Time, Ticketmaster created Verified Fan in 2017 which allows fans to register beforehand with their personal information for the chance to receive a code for presale. "Our goal is to maximize the number of fans who have an opportunity to shop," Ticketmaster wrote in their "Eras" press release. Well, the Swifties are calling B.S. on that whole notion.