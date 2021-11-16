John Mayer Strikes Back At Taylor Swift Fans For Sending Hateful Messages

Taylor Swift just re-released "Red," her 2012 album which Pitchfork notes is often regarded as her best. Reactions to the re-release have been overwhelmingly positive, with even Mr. Feeny from "Boy Meets World" singing its praises on TikTok. "Some things get better with age," he said in a video posted by his granddaughter. Swift saw the video and commented, "My brother and I are FREAKING OUT, we're huge fans!!!" as captured by the Instagram account Comments By Celebs.

Although she has never confirmed it, fans believe "Red" — particularly the song "All Too Well" — is about her ex-boyfriend Jake Gyllenhaal, with whom Swift had a three-month relationship in late 2010, per NBC News. Swift fans immediately began posting memes about Gyllenhaal in the wake of the re-release. One was a photo of Swift in front of a lawn fire, captioned, "Taylor after absolutely tearing apart Jake Gyllenhaal for 10 minutes," referring to the ten-minute extended version of "All Too Well" on the re-release.

While the focus this past week has been on Gyllenhaal, some Swifties have already set their sights on another one of her exes — and they've been sending hate his way.