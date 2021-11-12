How Starbucks Is Really Celebrating Taylor Swift's Red Re-Release

Taylor Swift's relationship with Starbucks, in many ways, goes back to 2014 when she released her iconic album "1989." Swift's hit single "Blank Space" contained a commonly misunderstood lyric that brought the coffee chain some unintentional publicity. In a line in the chorus, Swift sings, "Got a long list of ex-lovers." But many fans instead heard, "All the lonely Starbucks lovers."

Swift leaned into the joke in a since-deleted tweet on Valentine's Day 2015. "Sending my love to all the lonely Starbucks lovers out there this Valentine's Day.....even though that is not the correct lyric," she wrote (via HITC). Starbucks even wrote back, tweeting, "Wait, it's not?" In another since-deleted tweet, Swift revealed that even her mom misheard the lyric. "'hahah it really does sound like Starbucks Lovers...' – my mom just now who is SUPPOSED TO BE ON MY SIDE Smh," she wrote, per HITC.

Then, in 2019, when Swift released her single "ME!," a hoax made the rounds on Twitter claiming that if you posted a screenshot of yourself playing the track with the hashtag #MEBUCKS, you would get a free Starbucks drink, Observer reported. But now, upon the re-release of Swift's album "Red," Starbucks and the singer are finally — and not accidentally — collaborating.