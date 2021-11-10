How Mariah Carey Is Teaming Up With McDonald's For Christmas

Superstar songstress Mariah Carey has long been tied to the celebration of the holiday season, in large part thanks to the ongoing popularity of her song (and American staple) "All I Want for Christmas Is You." As TIME detailed, the song was initially released in 1994 on Carey's first Christmas album. People noted it is one of the most frequently played Christmas songs every year, and Carey and her co-writer for the song have reportedly earned more than $50 million off of it. Carey has often talked of her love for the Christmas season, and now she's used that love to partner with McDonald's for some holiday happiness.

As Carey told People, "I'm a very festive person and I love the holidays." She added, "I've sung Christmas songs since I was a little girl" and added that she wrote the song "just out of a love for Christmas and like really loving Christmas music."

Carey even had Christmas lights and trees brought to the New York studio where she recorded the massive hit on an August day to amp up the Christmas spirit, the New York Post noted. Heading into the next holiday season, it seems what Carey wants for Christmas is for her fans to enjoy some fabulous deals from McDonald's, and this partnership will have everybody buzzing.