What We Know About Mariah Carey's Festive Television Special

They don't call her the "Queen of Christmas" for nothing, do they? Throughout the years, Mariah Carey has established herself as a powerhouse vocalist with a penchant for festiveness.

As of this writing, the "We Belong Together" hitmaker has earned herself 19 No. 1 singles on the US Hot 100 and currently has the most chart-toppers from a solo artist. Of course, one of her most iconic hits is 1994's "All I Want For Christmas Is You," which finally reached the top spot over 25 years after its initial release. To date, Carey has released two holiday albums — "Merry Christmas" and "Merry Christmas II You" — and continues to promote her festive music each year. As previously reported by Rolling Stone, to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her first Christmas album in 2019, she embarked on a limited-run tour. During a UK interview for "This Morning" that same year, Carey replied yes when asked whether she has a "direct line" to Santa Claus and revealed that her twin children — Moroccan Scott and Monroe Cannon — get to meet him every year. Lucky kids!

In 2020, the entertainer dropped her very own Christmas special, "Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special," on Apple TV+ and re-released her song "Oh Santa!" with fellow singers Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson. And now that Christmas is around the corner, it seems Carey is ready to reveal the festive plans she has for 2021.