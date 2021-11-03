What We Know About Mariah Carey's Festive Television Special
They don't call her the "Queen of Christmas" for nothing, do they? Throughout the years, Mariah Carey has established herself as a powerhouse vocalist with a penchant for festiveness.
As of this writing, the "We Belong Together" hitmaker has earned herself 19 No. 1 singles on the US Hot 100 and currently has the most chart-toppers from a solo artist. Of course, one of her most iconic hits is 1994's "All I Want For Christmas Is You," which finally reached the top spot over 25 years after its initial release. To date, Carey has released two holiday albums — "Merry Christmas" and "Merry Christmas II You" — and continues to promote her festive music each year. As previously reported by Rolling Stone, to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her first Christmas album in 2019, she embarked on a limited-run tour. During a UK interview for "This Morning" that same year, Carey replied yes when asked whether she has a "direct line" to Santa Claus and revealed that her twin children — Moroccan Scott and Monroe Cannon — get to meet him every year. Lucky kids!
In 2020, the entertainer dropped her very own Christmas special, "Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special," on Apple TV+ and re-released her song "Oh Santa!" with fellow singers Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson. And now that Christmas is around the corner, it seems Carey is ready to reveal the festive plans she has for 2021.
The Christmas magic continues for Mariah Carey
On November 1 via Instagram, Mariah Carey posted a hilarious video of herself smashing pumpkins to make clear that Halloween is over. The following day, she took to the same social media platform to announce that she will be releasing a new Christmas song titled "Fall In Love At Christmas" with Khalid and Kirk Franklin on November 5.
But that is not all. According to NME, Carey has teamed up with Apple TV+ again for another Christmas special — "Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues." The outlet notes that Carey will executive produce the show that will also be helmed by music video director Joseph Kahn. As of this writing, no release date has been announced. And for those who think Carey is overdoing things a bit, she once quipped on Naomi Campbell's podcast, "I know people are like 'you love Christmas!' and they make fun of me, but it's okay because I do. I actually do. It's what I love."
Since the news, the hashtag "MariahSZN" has been created on Twitter and includes a small animation of the Grammy Award winner wearing a Santa hat.