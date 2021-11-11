Even The Empire State Building Is Excited For Taylor Swift's Red Rerelease

The hype for Taylor Swift's re-recorded version of 2012's "Red" — also known as "Red (Taylor's Version)" dropping on November 12 — is getting real, not least of all felt by Swift herself. The songstress tweeted on November 11 two side-by-side photos of herself, one taken that day and the other presumably during her "Red" era, captioning it, "This is my last day of life before #Red. Midnight. Tonight."

Her fanbase, the self-named Swifties, echoed her sentiment, ranking their favorite songs off "Red" (the O.G. version) on Twitter as one endearingly shared, "my dad just told me to get a good night's sleep so i can prepare for red (taylor's version) tomorrow night." (Aww.)

Fans have been eagerly guessing which of Swift's past LPs would follow up "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" in receiving the re-recording treatment — until Swift spilled the beans in June. In an Instagram announcement, Swift dropped big news, writing, "This will be the first time you hear all 30 songs that were meant to go on Red. And hey, one of them is even ten minutes long." The 10-minute-long song in question is the extended version of the fabled "All Too Well," a fan-favorite ballad about Swift reminiscing over a past relationship. Thanks to Swift's prolific creativity, the song will be getting its own short film as well, whipping Swifties into a frenzy with theories about its storyline. If it helps ease any anxious anticipation, the Empire State Building apparently stands in full solidarity with them ...