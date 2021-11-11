Even The Empire State Building Is Excited For Taylor Swift's Red Rerelease
The hype for Taylor Swift's re-recorded version of 2012's "Red" — also known as "Red (Taylor's Version)" dropping on November 12 — is getting real, not least of all felt by Swift herself. The songstress tweeted on November 11 two side-by-side photos of herself, one taken that day and the other presumably during her "Red" era, captioning it, "This is my last day of life before #Red. Midnight. Tonight."
Her fanbase, the self-named Swifties, echoed her sentiment, ranking their favorite songs off "Red" (the O.G. version) on Twitter as one endearingly shared, "my dad just told me to get a good night's sleep so i can prepare for red (taylor's version) tomorrow night." (Aww.)
Fans have been eagerly guessing which of Swift's past LPs would follow up "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" in receiving the re-recording treatment — until Swift spilled the beans in June. In an Instagram announcement, Swift dropped big news, writing, "This will be the first time you hear all 30 songs that were meant to go on Red. And hey, one of them is even ten minutes long." The 10-minute-long song in question is the extended version of the fabled "All Too Well," a fan-favorite ballad about Swift reminiscing over a past relationship. Thanks to Swift's prolific creativity, the song will be getting its own short film as well, whipping Swifties into a frenzy with theories about its storyline. If it helps ease any anxious anticipation, the Empire State Building apparently stands in full solidarity with them ...
The Empire State Building declared itself a Swiftie
Well, it isn't every day a building declares itself a fan of yours and literally lights up to prove it. Nonetheless, that is exactly what the Empire State Building did in honor of Taylor Swift's November 12 re-recorded album, "Red (Taylor's Version)." Via its November 10 tweet, the New York City landmark fittingly lit up in a bright neon red at the top tier of its tower. But that's not all — as it turns out, the Empire State Building has Swift's songs memorized to a tee, tweeting in a follow-up, "Welcome to New York. It's been waitin' for you," a reference to Swift's love letter to the Big Apple of the same phrase. "To be clear, we just love Taylor and can't wait for #RedTaylorsVersion," the Empire State Building continued.
Swift's feeling for the Big Apple is, similarly, not to be underestimated. When she left Nashville and set up a new home base there in 2014 (per The Atlantic), Swift was starting over, personally and professionally. Her album, "1989," which features "Welcome to New York," was Swift's first effort in the pop genre. "I'm as optimistic and enthusiastic about New York as I am about the state of the music industry," gushed Swift to Billboard at the time.
Needless to say, the Empire State Building's Swift flex impressed. "If this isn't power," quipped singer Ashe. "Coming soon," a fan humorously wrote alongside a photo of a matching crimson-red moon. Such fun!