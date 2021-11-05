Taylor Swift's All Too Well Short Film Is Already Breaking The Internet

Taylor Swift made her fans' hearts sing when she announced in a June Instagram post that the next re-recorded album released following April's "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" would be none other than "Red (Taylor's Version)." After all, the album, widely known as Swift's first major foray into pop and for its many possible references to famous ex-boyfriends, contains one of Swift's most beloved tunes — the power ballad, "All Too Well."

Adulation for the lyrically poetic song (in one verse, Swift sings, "Time won't fly, it's like I'm paralyzed by it / I'd like to be my old self again / But I'm still trying to find it") only intensified in November 2020 when Swift revealed on Rolling Stone's "500 Greatest Albums" podcast (via E! News) that there was a 10-minute version of "All Too Well" floating out in the ether somewhere. As one fan stated on Twitter upon hearing this, "Not to be dramatic but if Taylor Swift releases the 10 minute version of All Too Well she would single handedly save 2020."

Well, fans are not only getting the 10-minute version, per Swift's album announcement, but on November 5, Swift dropped the bombshell on social media that a short film for the song would be released on November 12. Here is everything we know so far.