23% Of Taylor Swift Fans Said This Was Their Least Favorite Song

Pop star Taylor Swift — the recipient of the 2021 Brits' Global Icon Award in May — has had more awards and chart-topping singles than a human has fingers and toes. As Vulture noted, joining notable prior Global Icon Award winners like David Bowie and Elton John, Swift broke three records by becoming the first woman, the first non-Brit, and the youngest artist to be awarded the accolade.

It's not hard to see why. Although Swift is only 31 at the time of this honor, she boasts one of the most prolific discographies amongst working singer-songwriters in the business. Once the subject of a 2014 Bloomberg op-ed piece entitled "Taylor Swift Is the Music Industry," the singer as of 2021 has put out nine studio albums and over 200 songs within the span of 13 years (via Billboard). "I think about my next move 10 steps ahead," Swift told Marie-Claire about her work ethic in 2010 (via The Boot). "I'm always planning three awards shows ahead. For me, planning is a productive way of stressing out about your life." After releasing the highly anticipated re-recorded album "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" in April, fans await Swift's next musical announcement with bated breath.

In the meantime, let's take a look at what the 579 Americans that Nicki Swift surveyed named as their least favorite Swift jam (after 200 songs, a few are bound to be not to everyone's taste, after all). The results just might surprise you...