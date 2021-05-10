How Taylor Swift Will Make History At The 2021 Brit Awards

Ever since releasing her self-titled debut album in 2006, Taylor Swift has been no stranger to major victories and accolades. Aside from countless viral music videos and seven No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, Swift has famously gone home with three Grammys for Album Of The Year, the show's biggest honor. Those would be for her 2008 album "Fearless," 2014's internet-breaking "1989," and 2020's "Folklore," which came to the rescue for many Swifties experiencing pandemic blues (if you know, you know).

In 2011 (just to spout off some more amazing wins), Swift was given her first Billboard Women In Music honor with the Woman of the Year award. Swift became the first woman to win the award twice, taking home the same award in 2014. The songwriter then broke barriers, becoming the first recipient of the Woman of the Decade award, which she was awarded for being what the outlet called, "one of the most accomplished musical artists of all time over the course of the 2010s." In other words, she has won a lot of statues!

But Swift's resume didn't become a "Blank Space" after the 2010s. The megastar singer is about to be honored in a huge way at the 2021 Brit Awards. Here's what she's going home with, and why it's a big deal.