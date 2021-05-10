Why This Taylor Swift Question Shocked Fans

Taylor Swift fans pride themselves in knowing anything and everything about their songwriting idol. The Swifties can probably name all of the singer's cats or all of the songs in her discography, but when it came to one question about the star's involvement in politics, fans were caught totally off-guard.

The "Love Story" artist first used her worldwide platform to get political in the 2018 midterm elections. Taking to Instagram, Swift admitted she wasn't usually one to lend her voice to politics but this election was different. "In the past I've been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now," wrote Swift. "I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country." Swift went on to explain how she couldn't lend her vote for Republican Marsha Blackburn in the Tennessee Senate race at the time because the senator's "voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies" her. The post, of course, went viral.

Then in 2020, Swift's single "Only the Young" was featured in an ad encouraging younger voters to get to the polls. The "Folklore" singer's involvement in politics since 2018 has seemingly gone past just encouraging voters to show up. Now, Swift's work is a question on an exam.