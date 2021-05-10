Why This Taylor Swift Question Shocked Fans
Taylor Swift fans pride themselves in knowing anything and everything about their songwriting idol. The Swifties can probably name all of the singer's cats or all of the songs in her discography, but when it came to one question about the star's involvement in politics, fans were caught totally off-guard.
The "Love Story" artist first used her worldwide platform to get political in the 2018 midterm elections. Taking to Instagram, Swift admitted she wasn't usually one to lend her voice to politics but this election was different. "In the past I've been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now," wrote Swift. "I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country." Swift went on to explain how she couldn't lend her vote for Republican Marsha Blackburn in the Tennessee Senate race at the time because the senator's "voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies" her. The post, of course, went viral.
Then in 2020, Swift's single "Only the Young" was featured in an ad encouraging younger voters to get to the polls. The "Folklore" singer's involvement in politics since 2018 has seemingly gone past just encouraging voters to show up. Now, Swift's work is a question on an exam.
Taylor Swift is officially part of American history
In a report by CNN, fans of Taylor Swift came forward to share their shock and excitement to see a question about their favorite artist on their Advanced Placement US government and politics exam. The question was a part of the May 2021 exam and asked about Swift's viral Instagram post that inspired voter registration in the 2018 midterm elections.
"We're delighted to hear that AP students could relate what they've learned in their AP course to what they experience in their daily lives — and in this case, what they've read on their Instagram feeds," said a spokesperson for the College Board to CNN.
Fans were of course "delighted" and comforted to see their pop superstar on their exam. "I opened the free response questions, and the first question was about Taylor Swift, and I was just laughing," said one fan to the outlet. "I thought it was pretty cool." Another admitted they happened to be wearing a Taylor Swift merch the day of the exam, telling CNN, "I am a huge Taylor Swift fan. I've been a fan for my whole life. That question sort of boosted my confidence and helped me write a stronger free response."
If we weren't sure already, it's safe to say Taylor Swift is officially part of American history.