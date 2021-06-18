Taylor Swift Confirms Re-Release Of Red In Emotionally Raw Note

Taylor Swift's fans can usually solve her every last Easter egg, but it looks like she has officially tricked them. Following a week of deep speculation that Swift was getting ready to announce the release of her "1989 (Taylor's Version)" album, she revealed that her next re-recorded album, "Red (Taylor's Version)," will debut on Nov. 19. Swift announced in August 2019 that she would re-record her first six studio albums in order to own her full catalog of music.

In a lengthy and emotional note shared to Instagram on June 18, the "Willow" singer expressed that "Red" is a dive into all the emotions that come with heartbreak. "Musically and lyrically, Red resembled a heartbroken person. It was all over the place, a fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end. Happy, free, confused, lonely, devastated, euphoric, wild, and tortured by memories past," she said.

She then recalled what it was like to record the project nearly a decade ago. "Like trying on pieces of a new life, I went into the studio and experimented with different sounds and collaborators. And I'm not sure if it was pouring my thoughts into this album, hearing thousands of your voices sing the lyrics back to me in passionate solidarity, or if it was simply time, but something was healed along the way," she continued.

Swift then shared even more exciting news about the highly anticipated album. Keep scrolling to learn more about "Red (Taylor's Version)."