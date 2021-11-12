The Age Difference Between Taylor Swift And Jake Gyllenhaal Might Surprise You
Taylor Swift's relationship history is one for the ages. From Joe Jonas to John Mayer to Tom Hiddleston (!!!), the hugely successful pop star has certainly been around the block when it comes to dealing with pursuant bachelors. In fact, she's even made a chart-topping career out of it. With hits such as "Style" and "I Knew You Were Trouble," Swift's decade-plus career has seen her call out many of her ex-boyfriends through song time and time again.
One of Swift's most famous relationships saw her romantically entwined with former One Direction singer Harry Styles, which lasted from November 2012 to January 2013. After breaking up with Styles, however, Swift entered a relationship hiatus. Talking to Us Weekly in 2014, she said, "I feel like watching my dating life has become a bit of national pastime," adding that she's "just not comfortable providing that kind of entertainment anymore." Oh, Taylor.
Since then, Swift has resumed dating and writing songs about past flames. And with the upcoming release of "Red (Taylor's Version)," Swifties are set to hear their beloved idol revisit some of her past relationship woes. Included on the record is the track "All Too Well," which is accompanied by a self-directed short film starring Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink. As the song has been widely speculated to be about ex Jake Gyllenhaal, fans have noted the peculiarity in the film's casting — perhaps a subtle nod to Swift and Gyllenhaal's vast age difference.
Jake Gyllenhaal and Taylor Swift's age difference played a role in their downfall
In case you forgot, Jake Gyllenhaal and Taylor Swift were in a relationship from October to December 2010. According to Us Weekly, the "Donnie Darko" star and the "You Belong with Me" singer first became entangled that year when they attended a taping of "Saturday Night Live" together. Soon after, the pair entered into a whirlwind romance that would culminate with their breakup just three months later.
Upon their breakup, a source speaking to Us Weekly at the time revealed that the couple's age difference factored into the split. "He said he wasn't feeling it anymore and was uncomfortable with all the attention they got," the source revealed. "He also said he could feel the age difference. Taylor is really upset. We told her not to move so fast with this but she didn't listen."
At the time of their split, Gyllenhaal was 30-years-old, while Swift was 21 — a nine-year age difference. A source close to the actor also spoke to Us Weekly, stating, "Jake cares about her, but [the publicity] was a lot for him." Noted for his incredibly private nature, "[Gyllenhaal wanted] to keep his private life private, and that's hard to do dating Taylor." Soon, Gyllenhaal found himself on the receiving end of one of Swift's heart-wrenching melodies, and thus 2012's "All Too Well" was born.
Swifties speculate 'All Too Well's' film casting plays upon their age difference
Taylor Swift's "Red (Taylor's Version)" — a re-recorded version of her hit 2012 record — arrived on November 12. Featured on the record is not only the five-minute, Jake Gyllenhaal-allusory track "All Too Well," but also a 10-minute version as well. The latter is accompanied by a short film, directed by Swift herself, and stars 30-year-old Dylan O'Brien and 19-year-old "Stranger Things" actor Sadie Sink.
Many of the singer's fans — known as "Swifties" — have begun to speculate that the age difference between O'Brien and Sink was actually a calculated move on Swift's end. According to Showbiz CheatSheet, speculation has been running amok on Reddit, where one user noted, "I think Sadie and Dylan are definitely playing the leads because of their age gap!" Another user added, "... it definitely feels like a deliberate choice!"
For years, Swifties have also speculated the song to be about Gyllenhaal, given the track's lyrical content. In the intro, she states, "And I left my scarf there at your sister's house / And you've still got it in your drawer, even now" — implying the scarf she wore while dating the actor was left with his sister, Maggie. In the 10-minute extended version, Swift further burns Gyllenhaal, stating, "I was never good at telling jokes, but the punch line goes / I'll get older, but your lovers stay my age" — as the now 40-year-old Gyllenhaal is dating 25-year-old Jeanne Cadieu