The Age Difference Between Taylor Swift And Jake Gyllenhaal Might Surprise You

Taylor Swift's relationship history is one for the ages. From Joe Jonas to John Mayer to Tom Hiddleston (!!!), the hugely successful pop star has certainly been around the block when it comes to dealing with pursuant bachelors. In fact, she's even made a chart-topping career out of it. With hits such as "Style" and "I Knew You Were Trouble," Swift's decade-plus career has seen her call out many of her ex-boyfriends through song time and time again.

One of Swift's most famous relationships saw her romantically entwined with former One Direction singer Harry Styles, which lasted from November 2012 to January 2013. After breaking up with Styles, however, Swift entered a relationship hiatus. Talking to Us Weekly in 2014, she said, "I feel like watching my dating life has become a bit of national pastime," adding that she's "just not comfortable providing that kind of entertainment anymore." Oh, Taylor.

Since then, Swift has resumed dating and writing songs about past flames. And with the upcoming release of "Red (Taylor's Version)," Swifties are set to hear their beloved idol revisit some of her past relationship woes. Included on the record is the track "All Too Well," which is accompanied by a self-directed short film starring Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink. As the song has been widely speculated to be about ex Jake Gyllenhaal, fans have noted the peculiarity in the film's casting — perhaps a subtle nod to Swift and Gyllenhaal's vast age difference.