Tim Allen Gives Positive Update On Pal Jay Leno's Recovery From Burn Injuries

"Jay Leno's Garage" host Jay Leno and "Last Man Standing" star Tim Allen have been best buds for years, per Entertainment Weekly, and it all began over their shared love of cars. "My dad loved cars. I don't have many memories of my dad. The love of cars is all I have of him, really," Allen told GQ in 2013. Leno, for his part, is almost as famous for his rare and vintage collection of cars as he is for hosting some small, indie TV show for 22 years called *checks notes* "The Tonight Show." Leno's collection is estimated to be worth between $52-$100 million smackers, per HotCars.com, and the quantity of cars is a whopping 180, per Way.com. Allen was a frequent guest on Leno's "The Tonight Show," and the two bonded over their love of all things fuel-injection. In fact, during one such 1992 appearance, Leno gifted Allen with a carburetor!

Since then, Leno has appeared on "Last Man Standing," and Allen has appeared on "Jay Leno's Garage," and they consistently gush over each other in the cutest bromance. However, in November, Leno had to be hospitalized for serious burns to his face and hands. Speaking with TMZ, he revealed some troubling details about the accident, in that while working on a 1907 vintage car, gasoline accidentally sprayed him and simultaneously a spark ignited the gas, engulfing him in flames. Now Allen is stepping up for his friend in a big way.