Jay Leno Unveils More Troubling Details About His Scary Car Fire

It's no secret that Jay Leno is a car fanatic who has changed his career in recent years to really focus on his passion for cool rides. Unfortunately, that passion led to a scary accident that left Leno suffering from a serious injury.

The former late night talkshow host was reportedly tinkering with one of his beloved automobiles inside his famed Los Angeles garage on Saturday, November 12 when a gasoline fire burned his face and hands. He was rushed to the Grossman Burn Center for immediate treatment and later confirmed the news to Variety himself. "I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire," he told the outlet, and assured fans he was doing alright. "Just need a week or two to get back on my feet." Indeed, Grossman Burn Center spokesperson Aimee Bennett told CNN that Leno was in stable condition and recovering well. "He is in good humor and is touched by all the inquiries into his condition and well wishes," she shared.

News of Leno's injury was first reported when he canceled his appearance at a financial conference in Las Vegas on Sunday. As People reported, attendees received an email explaining that "his family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling." Now we know what that emergency was and we're learning new terrifying details about what really happened inside Leno's garage.