Ryan Reynolds Is Adamant About The Career Path He Doesn't Want For His Kids

In October 2021, Ryan Reynolds announced that he was going on a "sabbatical" from acting. "I'm just trying to create a little bit more space for my family," he told The Hollywood Reporter about his decision to step away from the big screen for a little bit. "You know, you don't really get that time back." He also added that he would still be working on other projects but wouldn't be filming.

He elaborated a little more on the matter in an interview with LinkedIn News. "I want my kids to have a pretty normal schedule," he said. He mentioned that with his children in school, he believes it's time to settle down and focus on raising them. "I think it's totally important for their development and I really enjoy being a present dad," he said. The "Deadpool" actor has also expressed his thoughts on welcoming a fourth child into his family. "It's gonna be nuts!" he told Entertainment Tonight. "But we're very excited." He also mentioned that his three daughters, whom he shares with his wife Blake Lively, are excited for their new sibling to be born.

While Reynolds and Lively may have found passion in their work, Reynolds has revealed that he wants their children to avoid one particular career path right now.