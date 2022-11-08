Ryan Reynolds Says He Wants His Fourth Child With Blake Lively To Be A Girl

While Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have no plans of finding out their fourth baby's sex until the very last minute, Reynolds is holding onto hope that it'll be a girl. The reason? It's apparently because he's already used to (and probably good at) raising girls as a current dad to three daughters. "I know girls," he said on "Today." "So I'm kind of hoping for that."

He supplied another reason, though. Reynolds happens to be the youngest of four boys, so he knows how chaotic boys can be growing up. "I love my well-being and I love my home," he continued. "I was the youngest of four and we were just arsonists and firemen."

This isn't the first time that Reynolds expressed his love for being a girl dad. "I love being a girl dad," he told Access Hollywood in 2020. "I come from all boys, so for me to have three daughters has been such a ride and I love every second of it." The actor added that he does "not miss masculine company at all" and that he likes "doing the girl stuff." But really, though, he believes that his daughters are the "superheroes" in the family. "They're the most capable people I know," he mused. "If anything got crazy or scary in my life, they're the first people that I would lean on. They have wisdom and strength. They're calm under fire, they have courage under fire."