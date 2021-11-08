The Real Reason Ryan Reynolds Was Scared Of Possibly Having A Son
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are one of Hollywood's favorite (and most hilarious) couples. Speaking with SiriusXM in 2016, Reynolds explained that he and Lively were "buddies" for about a year after 2011's "Green Lantern" wrapped. But they then went on a double-date coupled with two different people and it was game over from there. "That was the most awkward date for the respective parties because we were just like fireworks coming across [the table]," he said.
For Reynolds and Lively, starting out as friends laid out an extremely positive foundation for their relationship. "I'd never known anything like the friendship that I had with him. I could like him as much as I loved him," Lively told Marie Claire. The "Deadpool" star and the "Gossip Girl" alum tied the knot in September 2012, as People reported. After two years of marriage, Reynolds and Lively became parents for the first time when they welcomed their daughter James, per TODAY.
Being all-girl parents was what the universe, as it turned out, had in store for Reynolds and Lively. The celebrity couple would go on to have two more daughters, Inez, who was born in 2016, and Betty, born in 2019. While many people would have (perhaps) wished for a boy after having two girls, Reynold is not one of those people. The Canadian actor loves raising girls and there is a surprising reason for that.
Ryan Reynolds was 'quietly terrified' of having a boy because of his own childhood
Ryan Reynolds "wouldn't have it any other way," in terms of his all-girl brood, as he told Access Hollywood in a November 8 interview. In fact, when Blake Lively was pregnant for the third time, Reynolds was "quietly terrified it was going to be a boy," as he told the outlet. Reynolds explained he grew up in a household with three older brothers, which caused a few scars — physical and otherwise. "I was constantly being thrown through walls when there was a perfectly good door [five] feet away," Reynolds said.
In August, Reynolds once again pointed out how wild things got in his house amid his rowdy brothers on "Live with Kelly and Ryan." "Our house was a Wiffle house by the time I was a teenager. I mean, there were holes in everything," Reynolds said. He added, "I did live in fear that it [his family] was going to be boys. ... I'm 100% girl dad."
In November 2020, Reynolds was interviewed by Mario Lopez's kids for Access Hollywood and was deemed "the ultimate girl dad" by Gia Lopez, catching him adorably off guard. Reynolds noted that, coming from all an all-boy family, he wasn't expecting to be a "girl dad" but again, he's so glad he is. "For me, having three daughters has been such a ride, and I love every second of it. ... I try to be as present as possible."