The Real Reason Ryan Reynolds Was Scared Of Possibly Having A Son

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are one of Hollywood's favorite (and most hilarious) couples. Speaking with SiriusXM in 2016, Reynolds explained that he and Lively were "buddies" for about a year after 2011's "Green Lantern" wrapped. But they then went on a double-date coupled with two different people and it was game over from there. "That was the most awkward date for the respective parties because we were just like fireworks coming across [the table]," he said.

For Reynolds and Lively, starting out as friends laid out an extremely positive foundation for their relationship. "I'd never known anything like the friendship that I had with him. I could like him as much as I loved him," Lively told Marie Claire. The "Deadpool" star and the "Gossip Girl" alum tied the knot in September 2012, as People reported. After two years of marriage, Reynolds and Lively became parents for the first time when they welcomed their daughter James, per TODAY.

Being all-girl parents was what the universe, as it turned out, had in store for Reynolds and Lively. The celebrity couple would go on to have two more daughters, Inez, who was born in 2016, and Betty, born in 2019. While many people would have (perhaps) wished for a boy after having two girls, Reynold is not one of those people. The Canadian actor loves raising girls and there is a surprising reason for that.