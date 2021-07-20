The Truth About How Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds' Relationship Began

It's been 11 years since Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds met on the set of the superhero movie "Green Lantern" in 2010. Two years later, the couple got married in September 2012 in South Carolina at the Boone Plantation where "The Notebook" was filmed. The "Deadpool" star later told Fast Company in 2020 that they regret marrying on a plantation, which was rife with slavery. "What we saw at the time was a wedding venue on Pinterest," the actor said. "What we saw after was a place built upon devastating tragedy."

The couple now shares three daughters together: James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, 21 months, whose names have now become famous in their own right as their monikers became the subject of the Taylor Swift song "Betty" from her 2020 album "Folklore." The couple, who've now been married for almost nine years, is also known for making fun of each other on social media.

So how did the couple go from friends to more? Read on to find out.