Blake Lively Stuns Fans With Surprise Family News
Blake Lively may have gotten her start in movies and in film, but there's no doubt that one of the most talked-about aspects of her current life is her marriage to husband Ryan Reynolds. The couple's relationship involves a playful banter that plays out in the press occasionally, and they're not afraid to poke fun at each other on social media. In 2019, Reynolds shared a series of not-so-glamorous shots of Lively on her birthday. She returned the favor in 2020, trolling Reynolds for choosing to eat pie on his birthday.
At the end of the day, the two seem to be totally down-to-earth people, and a source confirmed that to Us Weekly. In a 2020 article, an insider shared some deets about the couple's relationship and family life at home, and it's just as sweet as you would imagine. "They enjoy being parents more than anything," the source revealed, adding that even with their busy schedules, Lively and Reynolds travel with their three daughters to keep the family together as much as possible. "Blake and Ryan are two extremely proud and private people, and keeping their relationship low-key and off radar is what's worked so well for them over the years," the insider added, stating that at the end of the day, "they're just a regular couple."
The same insider shared that while Reynolds loves being a girl dad, they're sure "he'd love a little boy to add to the mix." So, are they ready to expand their brood?
Blake Lively is pregnant
Blake Lively is going to be a mama times four. In true Lively fashion, she let her growing baby bump do the talking instead of sharing some big announcement on social media. In mid-September, People reported that the star walked the red carpet for the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit. Lively rocked a sequined dress that fit tightly on her figure, revealing her growing baby bump (pictured above). Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds are already the proud parents of three girls — James, Inez, and Betty, and it remains to be seen if this pregnancy could yield their first son.
But no matter what the case, Lively's fans seemed thrilled with the news, and many took to social media to weigh in on the pregnancy. "BLAKE LIVELY IS PREGNANT OH MY GOD?! how do i reincarnate as that child," a fan wrote. One more fan joked about the "Gossip Girl" star's close relationship with Taylor Swift. "Blake Lively is such a good friend to Taylor Swift she got pregnant just in time for Taylor to use her new baby's voice in Gorgeous (Taylor's Version) when it's legal for her to rerecord it in November," they wrote.
As fans know, Lively and Swift are close pals, and Swift has been known to use Lively's daughters names in intros and in lyrics. Swift's song, "Betty" uses names all three of Lively's daughters. So, hopefully baby number four gets to also appear in a song down the road.