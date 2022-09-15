Blake Lively Stuns Fans With Surprise Family News

Blake Lively may have gotten her start in movies and in film, but there's no doubt that one of the most talked-about aspects of her current life is her marriage to husband Ryan Reynolds. The couple's relationship involves a playful banter that plays out in the press occasionally, and they're not afraid to poke fun at each other on social media. In 2019, Reynolds shared a series of not-so-glamorous shots of Lively on her birthday. She returned the favor in 2020, trolling Reynolds for choosing to eat pie on his birthday.

At the end of the day, the two seem to be totally down-to-earth people, and a source confirmed that to Us Weekly. In a 2020 article, an insider shared some deets about the couple's relationship and family life at home, and it's just as sweet as you would imagine. "They enjoy being parents more than anything," the source revealed, adding that even with their busy schedules, Lively and Reynolds travel with their three daughters to keep the family together as much as possible. "Blake and Ryan are two extremely proud and private people, and keeping their relationship low-key and off radar is what's worked so well for them over the years," the insider added, stating that at the end of the day, "they're just a regular couple."

The same insider shared that while Reynolds loves being a girl dad, they're sure "he'd love a little boy to add to the mix." So, are they ready to expand their brood?