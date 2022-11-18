Simon Cowell Admits Bike Accident History Hasn't Changed His Safety Habits

Despite suffering severe injuries, thanks to several bike accidents, Simon Cowell has apparently not learned his lesson. The television judge's first two-wheel plunder happened in 2020, Us Weekly reported. Per the outlet, the "X-Factor" star was testing his newly acquired electric bike when he suffered a devastating injury. "He hurt his back and was taken to the hospital. He's doing fine, he's under observation and is in the best possible hands," Cowell's rep said in a statement.

Years later, the music producer opened up about the accident and revealed that his injuries were much worse than he initially suggested. "I kept a lot back. It was a lot worse than people thought. I had a lot of long-term nerve damage as well," he told OK! magazine in April (via Yahoo! News). Cowell added that he is "lucky" to have recovered from the fall, thanks to the help of various doctors. However, Cowell has yet to put down his electric bike for good — and he recently made a bold assertion about his safety habits.