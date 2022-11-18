Drew Barrymore Gets TMI About Her Past Bedroom Antics

Drew Barrymore is a great example of someone who's turned her hardships into a success story. Barrymore had a dangerous lifestyle as a kid, acting from 11 months old and not being protected at a young age. In her memoir, "Wildflower," Barrymore explained how her mother took her to Studio 54 (a notorious nightclub) instead of school and allowed the child actor to become "out of control" (via The Guardian). She emancipated herself from her mother at 14, growing up even faster. But she now has a mega-popular talk show and has become one of the best feel-good stars of today.

With Barrymore's move to transform her life for the better, she's very conscious of her choices. The "Charlie's Angels" star wrote a blog post on why she hadn't explored a sexual relationship with anyone since her 2016 split from Will Kopelman. "I am just in a completely different place in my life and maybe in the near future I will get into a relationship ... but it simply hasn't been my priority," she wrote. "So I'm not a person who needs sex and has to go out there and engage with people on that level." She applauded people who did the opposite after a marriage, but she needed to hit pause to process for herself. "It took time," she wrote. "I'm proud of myself that I took that time." However, that doesn't mean she hates sex or that she hasn't explored some very interesting bedroom antics.